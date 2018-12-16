FOX61 Boys High School Basketball Patrol: Hartford Public scores late bucket to defeat Weaver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- If you love close games, this one was an early Christmas gift for you.

Hartford Public Owls vs. the Weaver Beavers in game four of the Spirit of Doc Basketball Classic.

This game came down to the final minute where senior Jaquan King of Hartford Public sunk a clutch basket to tie the game at 50 forcing a Weaver timeout.

Weaver had a chance to regain the lead following a pass from Marcus Goss to Ta'ki Blizzard for the layup, but layup was no good and the Owls had the ball with under 30 to play.

A sequence of turnovers by both teams ended with an Elijah Drummond steal which led to a Smith go-ahead layup with four seconds to play.

Beavers' Tristan Reid managed to draw a foul with a chance to tie the game at the line, but missed the first one and one free throw, resulting to a 52-50.

UP NEXT

The Owls will take on Goodwin Tech (0-1)Tuesday night. As for the Beavers (0-1), they will look to secure their first win on the year against Prince Tech Wednesday (2-0) night.