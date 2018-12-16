FOX61 Boys High School Basketball Patrol: No. 2 East Catholic dominates in win over Hillhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was a dominate start from the jump for the East Catholic Eagles who captured their first win on the year Saturday night.

Senior guard Jaylin Hunter sparked the offense scoring the first five points with a three pointer followed by a reverse layup.

The Academics offense would go ice cold for the entire first quarter only scoring four points. The Eagles ended the first quarter on a 13-0 run and will hold a 18-4 lead.

Junior guard Matt Knowling would score nine of his 21 points in the first half. Knowling also recorded 16 rebounds as the Eagles cruised to a 67-46 win.

UP NEXT

Eagles would hit the road Tuesday to take on E.O. Smith (1-0). As for the Academics, they'll take on Career Magnet Monday night.