I-91 SB in Cromwell re-opens following serious crash

CROMWELL — I-91 southbound at exit 21 was closed following a serious crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said that a car merging from Route 9 to I-91 soutbound, when it struck the barrier on the highway and then struck another car.

The driver was thrown from the car and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Hartford hospital for treatment. No one else involved in the crash was injured.

The highway was re-opened about four hours after the crash occurred.

#CTtraffic Interstate 91 Southbound at Exit 21, in the town of Cromwell has been re-opened. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 17, 2018

#CTtraffic Interstate 91 Southbound at Exit 21, in the town of Cromwell is closed while troopers investigate a motor vehicle accident. Use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 16, 2018