I-91 SB in Cromwell re-opens following serious crash
CROMWELL — I-91 southbound at exit 21 was closed following a serious crash Sunday afternoon.
Police said that a car merging from Route 9 to I-91 soutbound, when it struck the barrier on the highway and then struck another car.
The driver was thrown from the car and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Hartford hospital for treatment. No one else involved in the crash was injured.
The highway was re-opened about four hours after the crash occurred.
41.595099 -72.645371