MAKE-A-WISH PART 2: Vera Shares Her Disney World Experience

TRUMBULL - FOX 61 recently caught up with one of Connecticut's very own Disney princess.

We first shared her story in October and she and her family took the time to tell us about their experience.

At just four years old, Vera Antonakis has endured a lot. She spent several years in a hospital bed after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia last year.

However, thanks to Make-a-Wish Connecticut, Vera's wish came true - she was able to meet Ariel the Little Mermaid.

"Vera ran right up to her, gave her a huge hug and said 'Ariel! Ariel! Arield! I'm so excited to meet you!' Ariel then gave her a big hug," said Jennifer Antonakis, Vera's mother.

"We saw the parade and we got so many treats!" said Vera Antonakis.

Treated like royalty at Disneyworld, Vera and her family did not have a worry in the world. It was a momemt where for once in their lives, they had no worries and could just enjoy each other's company.

"Our family had the best week of our lives. We smiled 24/7. We couldn't have been more happy. We needed it as a boost just with everything that we've been going through with Vera's treatment," added Jennifer.

Every day was a different adventure for Vera.

"We met Captain Hook and he gave me one of his real treasures," added Vera.

Vera's wish granter, Melissa Simoni said she understands because she was once a Make-a-Wish recipient herself after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 1998.

"Vera is a ball of fun, loves unicorns, Ariel and speaks Greek to me!" said Simoni.

The family celebrated their post-trip with pizza and treats and Vera said she now has memories of a lifetime to share.

