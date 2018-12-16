Rainy Sunday, Cooler Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield and Hartford county from 6AM Sunday until 7AM Monday. Depending on where you are you can expect some wintry mix on the onset of this system which includes sleet, freezing rain and some snow. Little to accumulation is expected before the switch over to rain throughout the day.

The system is pretty persistent and will stick around until Monday morning. Right now expecting another switch back to frozen precipitation during the evening hours as the loss of daytime heating drops temperatures back to near or at freezing. The main concern will be ice on untreated surfaces making Mondays commute a bit messy. In terms of ice accumulation looking at less than a tenth of an inch but still something to watch. It'll also be a bit breezy Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

The breezy conditions stick around through most of Monday and Tuesday as approaching cold front on Tuesday will significantly cool things down just like the one we saw last week. Temperatures will struggle to make it above freezing for many parts of the state. But the good news, this will only be the case for Tuesday. By Wednesday we'll be back to temperatures near 40 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Rain likely. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for a period of rain/snow. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Cold and breezy. High: upper 20s - 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 40

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Low 40s.

