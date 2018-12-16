The Real Story — Reporter Roundtable

Posted 11:13 AM, December 16, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:14AM, December 16, 2018

"Reporter Roundtable" discussion of developments during the transition from the Malloy-to-Lamont administrations.

Among them, Gov-elect Lamont's choice of Lt-Governor Nancy Wyman, to be the next state chair of the Democratic Party.

Also on the agenda:

Will legislation legalizing recreational marijuana and sports betting be passed?  What about raising the minimum wage, and bringing back highway tolls?   

And we hear about a new development in connection with the proposed casino for East Windsor.  

Guests:  

Christine Stuart, CTnewsjunkie.com

Neil Vigdor, Politics Reporter, Hartford Courant 

Chris Keating, the Courant's Capitol Bureau Chief  