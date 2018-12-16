× Two dead in Stonington crash on I-95

STONINGTON — I-95 south was closed for a time Sunday morning after a crash that killed two people.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near exits 91 and 92. Two vehicles were involved. State police said that the driver of one of the cars, was traveling north on I-95 southbound. The cars collided and killed both passengers in the front seats. The three other people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

The two people who died in the crash were identified as Eric Ramakers, 37 of Arizona, and Lorna Valcin, 26 of Massachusetts.

The highway was closed for a time but has reopened.

Any witnesses to this accident with information are asked to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500.