Arrest made in 2008 Hartford homicide

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a suspect in the 2008 death of a Hartford man.

On June 28, 2008, shortly after 11:30 p.m. police were called the area of the XL Center for reported gunshots. They found Kenny Sullivan, 20, lying in the street with an abdominal wound. Sullivan died the next day from his injuries.

Police said, “Information that was obtained at the time, was that the shooting followed several physical altercations within and around the XL Center during the 93.7 Hot Jam Concert. The altercations involved members of the “Money Green Bedrock,” and “Sandz-Bridge” street gangs. At around the time of the shooting, as well as years before and after, members of the “Money Green Bedrock” and “Sandz-Bridge” street gangs were responsible for a spate of gun violence in the north end attributed to drug sale territory.”

In 2016, officials obtained a warrant charging James Dexter “Decky” Brown with one count of murder. Brown, at the time, was jailed at the Butner Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina on unrelated drug charges. When he finished his sentence, Brown waived his right to extradition and was brought back to Hartford on Friday.

Brown is currently held on a $1 million bond, and was arraigned Monday.