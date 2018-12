Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM -- The members of Bikers Against Animal Cruelty hosted a fundraiser to help local shelters over the weekend.

The organization teamed up with Artie's Bar and Grill in Durham Sunday to help animals in need.

Proceeds from the event will go to help local shelters and rescues in need of supplies.

The items collected will also help those animals in the facilities to be housed more comfortably.