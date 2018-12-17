Colder Tuesday with temps in the 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chillier air starts to make its way in from the northwest tonight as temperatures drop into the mid/upper 20s. Gusts to 35 mph overnight may bring wind chills into the teens by dawn, so it looks like a chilly morning commute on Tuesday.

Tuesday itself will be cold, with highs only around freezing and wind chills staying in the 20 degree range. At least it’ll be mostly sunny!

Heading towards the middle of the week we’ll be back to temperatures near 40 degrees. By Friday, another storm is on the way. This will be another soaking rain event with milder temperatures up around 50 degrees.

Early indications are that we’ll have some cooler weather around Christmastime, and while snow is not likely, we haven’t ruled out a white Christmas at this point.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. Lows: 25-30 with wind chills 12-20.

TUESDAY: Cold and breezy. High: upper 20s – 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 40

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain. Highs around 50.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli