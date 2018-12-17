× DEEP recruiting lifeguards for 2019 summer season

HARTFORD — Looking for a summer gig?

DEEP announced Monday they are recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming 2019 summer season, covering the eight state park guarded beaches.

The American Red Cross lifeguarding classes will be offered at no cost to those interested in becoming a lifeguard. Participants but successfully complete the prerequisites and attend all days of the class to complete the certification.

“While summer is months away, the process to finding and training lifeguards to protect our beach visitors is well underway. These classes are designed to train people interested in working as a lifeguard at one of our State Park beaches, and who may not be in a position to pay for the certification themselves,” said DEEP Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen. “We hope this new approach will assist our recruiting efforts to have full lifeguard squads at each of our lifeguarded beaches.”

DEEP is offering a Lifeguarding with Waterfront Module class, for those people who have no current certification. DEEP is also offering a Lifeguarding with Waterfront Module Review class for guards who already have a certification but it will expire before next summer.

Lifeguarding with Waterfront Module Review Class:

Thursday, December 27: 11 am -7 pm

Friday, December 28: 11 am -7 pm

Saturday, December 29: 12:30 pm -7 pm

Lifeguarding with Waterfront Module Class:

Thursday, December 27: 11 am -7 pm

Friday, December 28: 11 am-7 pm

Saturday, December 29: 12:30 pm-7 pm

Sunday, December 30: 11 am-7 pm

Training Location: Woodrow Wilson Middle School: 1 Wilderman’s Way, Middletown, CT

To register, please contact Sarah Battistini at sarah.battistini@ct.gov or call 860-418-5958.

Lifeguard Positions Available

Lifeguards and Lifeguard Supervisors: The basic duties of a lifeguard are: to monitor activities in swimming areas preventing accidents and providing assistance to swimmers at State Park beaches; to caution swimmers regarding unsafe areas; to maintain order in swimming areas; to rescue swimmers in danger of drowning and administer first aid and/or CPR as required; to participate in physical and rescue skills training; to perform general maintenance tasks and other related duties as required. Hours of work are 10 am to 6 pm, five days per week, for a total of 40 hours. Weekends and holidays are mandatory. Minimum age by May 25 must be 16 years for Lifeguards, 18 years for Lifeguard Supervisors.

Currently lifeguards cover eight of the state parks beaches:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Rocky Neck State Park, Easy Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

To apply visit: to https://www.jobapscloud.com/ct/