Farm Aid announces grant recipients in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Local organizations around the state were grant recipients of grants made possible through the Farm Aid concert in Hartford last September

Officials said Farm Aid invested $100,000 in 18 programs operating to support family farmers.

Bridgeport Farmers Market Collaborative, Bridgeport, Connecticut, to sustain Bridgeport Farmers Markets and local farmers.

CitySeed, Inc., New Haven, Connecticut, to support farm viability in Connecticut by building networks between Connecticut food businesses and farmers.

Connecticut Farmland Trust, Hartford, Connecticut, to permanently protect farmland for agricultural use.

KNOX, Inc., Hartford, Connecticut, for its incubator farm program that provides low-income beginning farmers with land, training and connections to scale up their production and launch their own family farming businesses.

Green Village Initiative, Bridgeport, Connecticut, to cultivate new farmers in Bridgeport through Youth Leadership Programming for young people and Urban Farmer Training Programming for adults.

Hartford Food System, Hartford, Connecticut, to engage farmers in the development of a Connecticut food system plan through Farmer Listening Tours.

Other grants around New England include: