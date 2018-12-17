× Farmington police searching for man in connection to stabbing

FARMINGTON — Police are looking for a man in connection to a stabbing that took place during a November fight.

Farmington Police Department said they are looking for 24-year-old Tyshawn Acluche of New Britain.

Police said Acluche is facing several charges such as assault in the first degree and two counts of assault in the second degree.

On November 1, police said they responded to a large disturbance at 241 Talcott Notch Road in Farmington. When police arrived, they said it was determined that three people had been stabbed during a large fight that had occurred outside the residence.

Police ask if anyone knows Acluche’s whereabouts, to contact the Farmington Police Detectives at (860) 675-2400 or at the FPD tip line at (860) 675-2483.

Any call may be made anonymously.

Police ask for no one to approach Acluche and to call local police or Farmington police if seen.

No other details have been released.