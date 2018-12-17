‘Flames Mediterranean Grill’ in Milford heavily damaged by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- A downtown Milford restaurant was severely damaged by fire Sunday evening.

Officials say the report of a fire inside Flames Mediterranean Grill, on Daniel Street, came just before 9 p.m. Someone had smelled smoke in the area, and an employee of a neighboring restaurant had seen the fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the restaurant was filled with thick, black smoke. Crews forced themselves in, and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes. However, even though the fire was knocked down quick, the building had suffered extensive heat and smoke damage.

A cause for the fire was not released, and officials say the restaurant was closed for the evening at the time of the fire.

The restaurant was known for helping the community, and giving back to those who needed it most. They provided free sandiwches to the homeless.

Walied Hanaif, the owner of Flames, said as part of the story: "You see people seeing a homeless man on a street they tell you oh, 'why don't you go get a job? Why are you asking for money?'" You don't know that person's situation. Maybe this guy had a family, maybe he lost it all, you don't know his situation."