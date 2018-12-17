× Frederick Douglass statue damaged during attempted theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested two college students for damaging a statue of Frederick Douglass during an attempted theft in upstate New York.

Authorities charged the 21-year-old and 20-year-old with criminal mischief in connection to the attempt in Rochester early Sunday morning.

The 6-foot, 7-inch statue is one of 13 erected in the city in honor of the abolitionist’s 200th birthday, and it was located at the site of a seminary where Douglass’ eldest daughter briefly attended classes.

A witness tells WHEC-TV a group of men tore the statue loose and ran down the street with it.

Officials at St. John Fisher College say the two men are students at suburban Pittsford school.

The statue is now in police custody.

Plans are underway to return the statue to its location within the week.