Girl killed in domestic stabbing in West Hartford; Family releases statement

WEST HARTFORD -- Police said a female juvenile has died after being stabbed during a domestic situation on Stoner Drive Monday afternoon.

West Hartford Police Department said they received a 911 call from 187 Stoner Drive from a woman saying she and her daughter had been stabbed by her son.

Police said when they arrived, they found two victims and the suspect.

"Officers, later joined by paramedics from the West Hartford Fire Department, immediately began emergency medical efforts to treat the mother and daughter," police said in a release.

Police said the mother and daughter were taken to St. Francis Hospital where the daughter was pronounced dead.

The juvenile son was taken into custody and brought to CCMC for minor injuries.

The mother is currently in stable condition.

West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor released the following statement on behalf of the Murphy-Curtin family:

Our family, friends, and community are all suffering tonight. We are all enduring a very painful and unimaginable loss. Our family will never be the same. Our daughter was a beautiful child and we will remember forever her smile...laughter…and remember her for the way she loved and lived. We thank you all for your condolences and prayers. Please understand that this loss is not contained to our family. Our children attended West Hartford schools and have so many friends that are hurting tonight as well. West Hartford is a strong community. We are comforted to know that we aren’t alone in our grief. We ask that as we are suffering, please respect our privacy as well as that of our neighbors. Again, we collectively are issuing this statement tonight in the hopes that the media will respect our privacy in grieving and that you continue to pray for our family.

"This was all localized just to this house," Capt. Michael Perruccio said, "there is no danger to the town there is no danger to the neighborhood."

"We are broken-hearted to hear this tragic news," West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said, "I have been constant communication with the town manager, Police chief and superintendent of schools."

"We are very grateful to our first responders for their professional and caring response." Mayor Cantor said. "We will do everything we can to support the family, students, staff and the community through this extremely difficult time."

West Hartford Public Schools sent out the following message:

Earlier today we were informed by police of a tragic event occuring in the home of one of our families. In difficult times, we do all that we can to support our families, students and staff in dealing with crises. We will have mental health professionals available for students and staff at our schools both tomorrow and in the coming days. Please keep this family and their friends, and all of our children, in your thoughts and prayers. -- Tom Moore, Superintendent of West Hartford Public Schools

State Representative Derek Slap, who represents West Hartford, told FOX 61 he's grateful the school will have counselors. “Our heart goes out to the family and thinking of the entire community and the schoolchildren," Rep. Slap said.

This story is developing and will be updated as new details come into the newsroom.