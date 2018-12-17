× Marijuana sales approved for shop in Easthampton, Mass.

BOSTON — Retail sales of marijuana products have been approved for a shop in Easthampton, Mass.

I.N.S.A. Inc. in Easthampton will be able to start sales on Friday. The shop is located at 122 Pleasant St., about 10 minutes from the shop in Northampton which opened last month.

Shops have also opened in Salem and Leicester.

Another shop in Wareham will also be able to open on Friday.