Police: Two people steal liquor, push Hamden store clerk to the ground

HAMDEN — Have you seen these people?

Hamden Police said that these two were involved in a robbery at the 1890 Liquor store on Dixwell Avenue Friday night.

Police said the two people had entered the store, and took three bottles of liquor, totalling $105.97. One of the suspects, described as a black female wearing a hooded sweatshirt, had pushed the 55-year-old store clerk to the ground, according to police. The clerk suffered a shoulder injury.

The suspects then drove off westbound on Benham Street in a silver Volkswagen hatchback-like car.

No other injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call police at 203-230-4030.