Post University celebrates their expansion into downtown Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY – Post University pulled out all the stops as they celebrated their expansion into Downtown Waterbury Monday.

The university is giving the historical Howland Hughes building new life.

What was once a department store that later sat vacant for more than 20 years, is now offices for Post University. This is expansion is bringing hundreds of jobs to Brass City.

"You got about 400 employees doing everything from financial aid to admissions to getting high school transcripts. We just get the student from point A to point B to help them graduate ,” says Michelle Harris, an employee and student at Post University.

With enrollment growing, university leaders said they needed to expand, and renovating the Howland Hughes building was an opportunity they could not pass up.

A move that Waterbury leaders were also on board with.

“It’s been a long time coming it’s one of the mayor’s top priorities since he’s been elected mayor which is to take an opportunity with this building and to turn it into something that is viable,” said Joseph McGarth, the Director of Economic Development for Waterbury.

City officials said this will bring in more foot traffic and give local businesses an extra boost.

“We just want to revitalize as much as we can, we’re employees with money and we want to spend it on the business down here. I love the pizza down here to go to lunch and do that,” says Harris.

For a list of open positions available at Post University click here.