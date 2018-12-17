Quinnipiac professor’s video game wins acclaim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN – We know college isn’t all fun and games but Jonah Warren, an assistant professor at Quinnipiac is making things a bit more fun.

Warren, who teaches game design and development has been working on a video game of his own called “Sloppy Forgeries” which was recently honored at the Miami play Festival winning "Best in Show."

“It’s a local player painting game,” Warren said.

The dual mouse game challenges players to use their mouse and try to replicate masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, The Scream, and Starry Night and it’s all against the ticking countdown clock.

Warren added he wanted to keep the game fast paced and creative.

“It’s different,” he said “and it’s not every day you see a game about painting.”

Warren said Sloppy Forgeries is slated to release an app version sometime in the Summer of 2019 and is hoping that a video game publisher picks it up.