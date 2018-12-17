Some gusty winds, highs in the 30s Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There may be a few slick spots in some parts of northern CT this morning, but most temperatures across the state are above freezing and will stay that way today. Other than a lingering rain/snow shower this morning (and some scattered drizzle), we’ll have gradually clearing skies today with temperatures topping out in the 40s. The wind will be a bit of an issue, with gusts up above 25 mph today as chillier air starts to make its way in from the northwest.

That wind continues tonight as temperatures drop into the mid/upper 20s. Gusts to 35 mph overnight may bring wind chills into the teens by dawn, so it looks like a chilly morning commute on Tuesday.

Tuesday itself will be cold, with highs only around freezing and wind chills staying in the 20 degree range. At least it’ll be mostly sunny!

Heading towards the middle of the week we’ll be back to temperatures near 40 degrees. By Friday, another storm is on the way. This will be another soaking rain event with milder temperatures up around 50 degrees.

Early indications are that we’ll have some cooler weather around Christmastime, and while snow is not likely, we haven’t ruled out a white Christmas at this point.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning slick spots possible in northern CT. Otherwise, gradual clearing with a gusty wind from the northwest. High: 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. Lows: 25-30 with wind chills 12-20.

TUESDAY: Cold and breezy. High: upper 20s – 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 40

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain. Highs around 50.

