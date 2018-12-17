Teens caught after stealing two cars from Saybrook Ford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK -- A late night shopping spree at two Old Saybrook car dealerships has two underage Bridgeport teens in hot water with police.

At Saybrook Ford, the F-150 pick up is the most popular purchase. However, in the wee hours of Monday, the two teens were not interested in a purchase.

The vandalism and stolen car activity revved up at around 1 a.m., at Old Saybrook Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram dealership with a glass break alarm sounding.

"They were unable to get at any of the key fobs in the Jeep dealership, but, a neighbor called us reporting people were walking around the Ford dealership," said Chief Michael Spera of the Old Saybrook Police Department.

The Ford dealership is less than a mile away.

"Apparently they had thrown a brick through this door here, smashed all the glass, but never opened the door. So, they never set the alarm off," said Ted Vecchiarino Owner of Saybrook Ford.

And, he said they cautiously came in so as not to trigger the sensor above the door.

"Grabbed the keys out of the keyboard and stole two brand new Explorers," said Vecchiarino.

"As police officers were arriving, brand new Ford vehicles, with no registration plates, were leaving," said Chief Spera.

And, within a couple of miles, police were able to stop the two stolen vehicles and apprehend two suspects, from Bridgeport, who are under the age of 16. Spera says the juvenile laws in Connecticut don’t carry many consequences.

"So, while kids, who make mistakes, we want them to learn from them, clearly we need something in the juvenile justice system to make sure that they understand a consequence and don’t continue to commit the crimes again and again," he said.

"In 23 years I’ve been here, we’ve never had a vehicle stolen," said Vecchiarino. "So, I mean, I don’t know what you really do differently."

Typically, children are released to their parents custody, but these two suspects parents never showed up, according to Spera. The Department of Children and Families chose not to pick up the kids either.

"They have definitely done it before," said Vecchiarino. "That’s for sure."

The teens were remanded to juvenile custody by a Superior Court Judge.