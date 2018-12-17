× Woman killed after two car crash in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — Police say one person is dead following an overnight crash on Boston Post Road in West Haven.

Police say around 11 p.m., two cars crashed head on in the area of 530 Boston Post Road. Each of the cars were only occupied by the driver.

Both operators were rushed to an area hospital for their injuries. One of the drivers, and unidentified man, is in stable condition. An unidentified woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Police say at this time, it’s unknown which of the two cars had crossed the center lane.

West Haven police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call their traffic division at 203-937-3925.