Cold and breezy Tuesday, highs in the 20s-30s

The wind is brutal this morning, with gusts up near 50 mph and wind chills down into the single digits and teens across much of the state. Dressing warm would be a good idea in our opinion!

It’ll stay cold today, with highs only around freezing and wind chills in the 10s to around 20 degrees. At least it’ll be mostly sunny!

Heading towards the middle of the week we’ll be back to temperatures near 40 degrees. By Friday, another storm is on the way. This will be another soaking rain event with milder temperatures soaring through the 50s (and may even approach 60 degrees). This time of year, we keep a close eye on any storm’s potential for wintry weather, but this one will be far too warm for any snow.

Early indications are that we’ll have some cooler weather around Christmastime and while snow is very unlikely, we haven’t fully ruled out a white Christmas at this point. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!”

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cold and breezy. High: upper 20s – low 30s.

TONIGHT: Wind dies down, but it’ll stay cold under mainly clear skies. Lows: 15-20.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Sun mixing with clouds. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 50s

SATURDAY: Lingering shower? High: 40s.

