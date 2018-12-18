Connecticut State Police deliver toys to patients at CCMC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A 22-year long tradition hit Hartford once again where Connecticut State troopers traded police work for playtime.

A group of State Police troopers showed up at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with lots of toys in tow, part of their annual toy drive for the kids at the hospital.

“It’s great to give back to the community and to these kids,” said Trooper First Class Jim Nolting who mentioned he had been part of the toy drive for a decade. “It’s a feel good moment to help these kids.”

After receiving a gift of bright optic bath balms from the troopers, 11 year old Kasasndra Vega, from New Britain, who has been under the care of doctors at Connecticut Children’s since early November said, “that was super nice and it makes it makes people in the hospital smile.”

A bit farther to the West, the Pond House in West Hartford played host to the Salvation Army’s supersized toy drive where over 400 gifts sat ready to be distributed to Hartford families in need.

Joel Johnson, the CEO of investment firm Johnson Brunetti, a sponsor of the toy drive said, “there are 1300 families in this community that need our help and at Christmas time and during the holidays we want to give back to them.”

It was the 6th year the community came together for Johnson Brunetti’s holiday brunch and toy drive benefiting the Salvation Army.