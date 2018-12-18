Frontier Airlines returns to Bradley after 7-year hiatus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Frontier Airlines will resume service to Bradley International Airport next March.

The low cost airline will fly non-stop to Denver. The airline will use an Airbus 320. It will depart Denver International Airport at 7 a.m. MST. and arrive at Bradley International Airport at 12:50 p.m. EST. The flight will depart Bradley International Airport at 1:40 p.m. EST and land at Denver International Airport at 4:07 p.m. MST. It will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“Bradley International Airport is a major economic driver for Connecticut and it continues to be a key player in our efforts to grow our economy, boost tourism, and improve our transportation system,” Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy said.

The carrier operated from 2010-2011. It flew from Bradley to Milwaukee twice daily. At time it cited the high cost of fuel as the reason. At the time, a barrel of oil cost $110. It had since dropped to around $70 per barrel.

