Kevin Ollie files lawsuit against UConn alleging discrimination

HARTFORD — In the latest development in the case of former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie vs. UConn, Ollie has filed a lawsuit, claiming UConn has illegally attempted to discourage him from filing a racial complaint against the university.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, says:

Defendant is unlawfully relying on a provision in a collective bargaining agreement to deter Plaintiff from filing a complaint of race discrimination with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (“CHRO”) and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”), or in a judicial forum, including the federal courts.

The lawsuit goes to say Ollie is “requesting that the Court take emergency injunctive and equitable action to enjoin Defendant’s acts of discrimination and retaliation.”

It’s been a back-and-forth battle between the two ever since the University fired him for “just cause” earlier this year.

The latest between the two was, the NCAA imposing an unethical conduct charge against Ollie, in addition to other violations.

Ollie has been appealing the firing which would allow the school to forgo paying him the more than $10 million left on his contract.

UConn’s spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz released the following statement:

“As UConn has stated from the outset, the university terminated Kevin Ollie’s employment due to violations of NCAA rules, pursuant to his employment agreement. Any claim to the contrary is without merit.”

