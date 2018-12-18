Mostly sunny Wednesday with temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a bitterly cold day, temperatures will start to rebound (after tonight).

Wednesday will be about 10 degrees milder with highs near 40 degrees. By Thursday we’re in the mid 40s with increasing clouds. Rain will develop after the evening commute with a big rain and wind storm gearing up for Friday.

Rain will come down heavy at times on Friday with 1″-2″+ of rain likely along with gusty winds 30-40 mph. Stronger winds and higher rainfall totals are possible in New England so we’ll be watching closely to determine if that includes us here in Connecticut. In addition it could get quite warm out there Friday with highs soaring though the 50s and some towns approaching 60 degrees.

This “Grinch storm” will be followed by a cool-down heading into this weekend.

While our chances of a white Christmas are dwindling, there is a chance for a few mood snow showers on Monday (Christmas Eve). “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!”

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Wind dies down, but it’ll stay cold under mainly clear skies. Lows: 15-20.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, less wind. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Sun mixing with clouds. High: mid 40s. Rain at night.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 50s – near 60 ( in spots)

SATURDAY: Lingering shower? High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 40s.