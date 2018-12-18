× PD: Man strikes ex-girlfriend and her male friend with car in Branford

BRANFORD — Police have arrested a man for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend and her male friend with a car Monday night.

Branford Police Department said 24-year-old Matthew Trammel, has been charged with assault in the first degree, assault in he second degree, evading responsibility, breach of peace and reckless driving.

Police said the encounter ensued following a domestic situation at 211 Maine Street, Riverview Crossing.

Police said Trammel was arrested while he was attempting to enter the parking lot of a nearby motel.

Police said the male and female victims were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, and the male sustained serious injuries.

Trammel is being held on $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Moynihan at 203-481-4241. Ext 272.