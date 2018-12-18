Rocky Hill mother wants school to help stop her son from getting bullied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL – Christine Deziel said she’s running out of options to help her son.

“For the past two years my son has been getting bullied,” she said.

Her son goes to Griswald Middle School in Rocky Hill and said he’s stopped doing homework and all of his normal activities. She said he’s been bullied so much that just a few weeks ago her son said something no parent ever wants to hear.

“He actually last year came to me and said that he wanted to commit suicide but I'm glad he came to me and told me,” said Deziel.

Deziel said she’s been trying to get the school’s attention for two years with no avail. So she took to social media and made a video explaining her son’s troubles. The video has been shared almost 100,000 times.

Deziel said she’s been getting a lot of support after the video was posted.

FOX61 reached out to Rocky Hill schools for comment but they can’t discuss the circumstances of this situation due to student privacy laws.

Instead Superintendent Mark Zito told FOX61: