MERIDEN — A crash lead to serious injuries and caused delays Friday morning.

Police said the crash occurred on I 691 East between exits 4 and 5 . The right lane was closed for serious injury single car accident. Police estimated the closure would last until around noon.

The operator of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation according to State police.

#cttraffic: I 691 East between x4-5 in Meriden has right lane closed for serious injury 1 car accident. Estimated lane closure is 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/z3AD1CXzRP — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 18, 2018