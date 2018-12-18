× Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Burlington man

BURLINGTON — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Eugene Wilchusky who was last seen Tuesday.

State Police said he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, plaid shirt, brown shoes and it is not known what color his pants were. Police said Wilchusky also wears glasses.

Police described Wilchusky as a white man, 5’11” tall, weighing160 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-626-7900.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.