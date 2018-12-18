WorkinCT #CTConfident – Green Monster eCycling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Inside a backlot warehouse straddling the Newington border, there is a warehouse dedicated to destruction.

That’s the business model for Joe Galiatsatos, who has 20,000 square feet of space where electronics get dismantled and wiped clean, then recycled.

Green Monster eCycling started in Galiatsatos’s home over two decades ago.

“It's a graveyard for old computers and everything else electronic,” Galiasatos said.

From boom boxes to Xboxes, Galiatsatos says they see everything come through their warehouse doors in West Hartford.

“Betamaxes, laser discs, Ataris -- you name it we get it,” he laughed.

From floor the ceiling, Green Monster is packed full of products and it is a state certified service for anyone who wants to rid themselves of old electronic junk.

Galiatsatos added, "We don’t want this stuff in the landfill and everything needs a place to be recycled so your data is wiped and destroyed.”

