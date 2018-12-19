12 year old shot to death in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT — Following his shooting death Tuesday night, 12-year-old Clinton Howell became Bridgeport's 11th homicide victim of 2018. But, police say when a kid is killed, people tend to be more forthcoming with information that can lead to capturing those responsible.

Clinton Howell loved two things more than anything: his family and video games.

"Fortnight, 2K, those were his games," said Jessica Alexis, who is Clinton Howell's sister-in-law. "That’s all he did was play video games."

And the soon to be 13-year-old was going to settle in for the night after a visit to his favorite market, around the corner from his Willow Street home.

"He went to go get some snacks to watch TV and he just got hit by two bullets," said Alexis. "A car just drove by and shot him in the head and in the chest."

He collapsed on his front porch and crashed into the front door. Police say an autopsy determined the 7th grader was struck with one gun shot. That to his chest.

"He don’t live no life yet," his father, Carlton Howell said, while weeping. "Why they got to take him away from us? Why? It’s crazy."

Police say two males - one a 19-year-old and the other a minor - were with Clinton Howell, outside the home at 289 Willow Street, at approximately 9 pm Tuesday, when he was shot in a drive-by shooting.

"We are getting some information that there may have been an ongoing dispute between somebody else that was with Mr. Howell that night (and the occupants of the vehicle)," said Bridgeport Police Captain Brian Fitzgerald.

The Captain added they have a great deal of video, physical and eyewitness evidence.

"We are looking at several individuals right now," he said. "We have identified one strong person of interest. I would prefer not to say more at this time."

And this story has gone national. Actress Melissa Joan Hart reposted a Sandy Hook Promise message on Instagram, adding “absolutely heartbroken over this story and right near our home, too.”

Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez said he told the family there's nothing he can do that will bring the boy back, but promised that the police department will bring the family justice.