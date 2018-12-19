× City of New Britain gives the gift of free parking

NEW BRITAIN — Who doesn’t like some free parking?

The city of New Britain announced Monday that parking meter fees in the downtown area will be waived. This will give potential shoppers up to two hours of free parking.

“I encourage residents and visitors to come visit our beautifully renovated downtown and do some holiday shopping or visit our Christmas tree in Central Park. From toys to clothing and restaurants, we have a variety of places in the downtown district to help you find something unique for that someone special on your holiday list,” said Mayor Stewart.

Main Street, West Main Street, Arch Street, and the Badolato parking garage are also included on this event. The Szczesny garage is available for holiday parking. The

Blogoslawski/courthouse parking garage will still charge normal parking rates.

The New Britain Police Department patrols will continue to operate in the downtown area, enforcing the two-hour limit.

The event is over Christmas day and regular meter rates will resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 26.