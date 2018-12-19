× Diocese of Norwich can’t say if it’ll name priests accused of sex abuse

NORWICH — The Diocese of Norwich said it has no information on whether or not it will release the names of priests accused of abuse.

The Day of New London reports Norwich Diocese spokesman Wayne Gignac said Tuesday parishioners will be informed directly if a decision is made.

The Hartford Archdiocese plans to publish the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse and report how much it has spent to settle lawsuits.

Several Roman Catholic bishops urged colleagues last month to take some sort of action on the clergy sex abuse crisis. A grand jury report released in August in Pennsylvania detailed decades of abuse and cover-up in six dioceses.

The Day reports the Norwich Diocese has paid out millions of dollars in settlements over the years to people who say they were sexually assaulted by priests.