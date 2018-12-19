EXCLUSIVE: Man’s Christmas gifts and tool box stolen from his car in hospital parking garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Imagine coming out to your car to find all your Christmas gifts stolen. That is what happened to a Middletown man and his fiancé Sunday afternoon at a Hartford Hospital parking garage.

Joel Maxfield and his fiancé were visiting a good friend at the hospital after their friend just had her leg amputated from a bad accident on Friday.

When they walked to their car around 7 p.m., more bad news was waiting for them.

“My tools from work had been stolen and our Christmas presents had been stolen,” said Maxfield of Middletown.

Stolen were presents worth up to 400-dollars and his box of tools worth thousands of which he needs for his job as an electrician.

“You feel violated and powerless. You feel like there’s nothing you can do,” added Maxfield.

Hartford Hospital released surveillance footage to FOX 61 that shows the suspect walking down a flight of stairs with all their gifts and the big tool box.

Joel said security had told him the suspect is known to the area.

“He watches the parking garage over there, waits for people to leave, he checks doors to see if anybody leaves the door unlocked,” added Maxfield.

However, his car door was locked and said the suspect pried his door open.

One of the gifts was an expensive Michael Kors jacket he and his fiancé had bought for their friend in the hospital.

“We had went to find the jacket for our friend in the hospital and we went to three different places to find it. We finally found it and that was stolen,” added Maxfield.

Hartford Hospital told FOX 61 they are aware of the incident and are working with police to find the suspect.

To prevent another person from being a victim, they are advising visitors to lock their car doors, do not leave valuables out in the open and if you must, cover or hide them and most importantly, be aware of your surroundings.

“I just want him to be caught. I don’t want anybody to deal with this,” added Maxfield.

Maxfield said people have seen the suspect in the Park Street area. If you recognize the man or witness any strange activity, you are urged to immediately reach out to Hartford Police.