First on FOX61: Four people taken to hospital after fire destroys home in Danielson

DANIELSON -- Officials say four family members were taken to the hospital, and at least one dog died after a fire tore through a home overnight.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the home on Quinebaug Drive, the home was at least 75% consumed by the fire.

One adult and three children made it out, but were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The children's ages are 1, 4, and 6 years old.

Officials say they also had issues with water supply during the fire, and needed to shuttle water to the scene.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.