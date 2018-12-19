Holiday season shopping in full swing in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The holiday season is in full swing but for last-minute shoppers there still a few days to check things off your list.

Downtown West Hartford is filled with many local businesses and restaurants, and we caught up with some of the owners who say they hope folks will consider shopping local this holiday season.

“It’s not just restaurants we have great selections of locally owned, locally run, independent stores offering everything from fashion to food to gifts, to everything,” said James Hines, manager and owner of Cookshop Plus. “We fit right in!”

“I say shop local, come to a place that knows the person that you’re buying a gift for, and even if they don’t, we can give great suggestions, we have a really helpful staff, we gift wrap for free, we get it all done for you,” said Barbara Karsky, co-owner of BK and Company. “It really takes the stress out of gift giving.”

“This is part of our community, we give back to the community, we are really involved,” said John Green of Lux Bond and Green Jewelry. “We just love it here, we live here.”

Some extra good news for you procrastinators out there many of the shops in downtown West Hartford say they will be open through Christmas Eve!

