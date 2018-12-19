× New Britain man arrested in connection with October robbery and stabbing

NEW BRITAIN — William Torrales was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery and stabbing that happened in October.

Police began their investigation on October 18, when the Hospital of Central Connecticut informed them of a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man told police that he was attacked and robbed by two men during a drug deal. The witness was suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Torrales, 19, was charged with robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault in the first degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree. He is being held on $150,000 bond and is expected to be in court Thursday.

Darien Marrero,18 and Torrales’ alleged accomplice, was arrested on October 24 in connection with the stabbing.