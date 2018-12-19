× Police: Connecticut man threatened to kill girlfriend, her cat

STRATFORD — A man was taken into police custody Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and her cat.

Police said that they arrested Christopher Fulton following a domestic dispute at his home. After an argument became physical, Fulton allegedly said he was going to kill his girlfriend and her cat.

The woman locked herself in a room and called the police.

Fulton,52, ran from his house before police arrived. He was later arrested in Fairfield.

A gun and bullets were seized by officers at Fulton’s home.

Fulton was charged with threatening in the first degree, disorderly conduct and illegal sale/ distribution of a firearm. He is scheduled to be in court December 19.