× School threat rumor prompts increased police presence in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — The Superintendent of Southington Public Schools confirms that there will be more police at Southington High School following the rumor of a threat.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Timothy Connellan said he was contacted by two parents who said they were aware of rumors of a threat directed to the high school that was posted to social media.

Police investigated, and found that the rumors were created by general student discussions, and comments at the school that was related to the racist video incident last week.

Connellan says parents were then commenting on social media about what their children said at school.

According to Connellan, Southington Police didn’t find any information that gave the claim of a threat credibility. But, Connellan says there will still be an increased police presence at the school Wednesday.

Connellan reminded parents that social media could often spread false information quick, and over a wide range of users. He also reminds parents and students ‘if you hear something, say something’.