× ‘The Children’s Place’ infant snowsuits recalled over choking hazard

WASHINGTON DC — The United States Consumer Protection Safety Commission is recalling infant snowsuits from “The Children’s Place,” citing a possible choking hazard.

They specify that the metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

They say a refund will be available when the suits are returned.

Around 15,000 suits are affected.

Here are the styles being recalled:

Recalled White Sophy Floral Infant Girl’s Snowsuit (Style #2111187)

Recalled Jazzberry Ladybug Infant Girl’s Snowsuit (Style #2111187)

Recalled Rosebud Heart Infant Girl’s Snowsuit (Style #2111188)

Learn more about the recall here.