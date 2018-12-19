‘The Children’s Place’ infant snowsuits recalled over choking hazard
WASHINGTON DC — The United States Consumer Protection Safety Commission is recalling infant snowsuits from “The Children’s Place,” citing a possible choking hazard.
They specify that the metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
They say a refund will be available when the suits are returned.
Around 15,000 suits are affected.
Here are the styles being recalled:
Recalled White Sophy Floral Infant Girl’s Snowsuit (Style #2111187)
Recalled Jazzberry Ladybug Infant Girl’s Snowsuit (Style #2111187)
Recalled Rosebud Heart Infant Girl’s Snowsuit (Style #2111188)