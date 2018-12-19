Vigil held in Bridgeport for 12 year-old boy killed Tuesday
BRIDGEPORT —Friends and family gathered at Clinton Howell's home on Willow Street Wednesday night, to hold a vigil for the 12-year-old.
City representative Tony Barr said this shooting is unacceptable and that something needs to happen.
"The elected people in the city of Bridgeport is supposed to include kids in things that make sense and that's not been done here. I'm an elected official. Change will take place in Bridgeport," says Barr
Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez said he told the family there's nothing he can do that will bring the boy back, but promised that the police department will bring the family justice.
Howell became Bridgeport's 11th homicide victim of 2018. Police said when a kid is killed, people tend to be more forthcoming with information that can lead to capturing those responsible.