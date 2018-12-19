West Hartford community mourns the lost of fallen 12 year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD — Bouquets of flowers and white ribbons lined the entrance to Stoner Drive in West Hartford, where police say a 12-year-old boy stabbed his mother and his sister, who later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the girl’s death a homicide due to stab wounds to her chest and torso, and police accuse her brother of murdering her.

Police say the boy also stabbed his mother, Janemarie Murphy, who survived the attack. Police have not identified the children. The boy was arraigned Tuesday in his hospital bed and charged with one count of murder and one count of assault.

The schools have mental health professionals available this week for any students or staff members who want to talk.

Community leaders are rallying together to show support for the family.

Senator Chris Murphy posted to Twitter, “My heart is sick for my friend Janemarie Murphy and her family. What an unfathomable loss. I know the community of West Hartford and her legions of friends at the State Capitol are rallying to her side to make sure the family has all they need.”

Susan Pinkerton, Rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in West Hartford, held special services Wednesday night in light of the tragedy.

“I think nothing underscores the reality of our interconnectedness to all of humanity more than when we suffer a tragedy like this. It doesn’t matter the color, race, language, sexual orientation,” said Pinkerton. “We’re all human.”

Pinkerton has advice for anyone who may be affected by this devastating news.

“I think it’s being intentional about stopping where we are, especially in these rushed days in preparation for the holidays, and opening our hearts to God and saying I don’t understand and not to expect answers but just to know that God is present in the midst of all of this,” said Pinkerton. “It’s best not to be by yourself, but to seek help with a faith leader or a mental health professional who can help with that.”