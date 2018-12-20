Daytrippers: So many cycles to see in Rockville

ROCKVILLE – There are some hot rides right off West Main Street in Rockville.

What was once an old mill, has been restored and transformed, a nearly 7-year long project spearheaded by Ken Kaplan, the owner of Kaplan Cycles.

Open just a few months, the New England Motorcycle Museum is two floors and nearly 70,000 square feet dedicated to the almighty bike. Hondas, Harley’s, Suzuki’s, Yamahas, there are motorcycles from A to Z.

“It’s a labor of love,” Kaplan said standing by a Honda CR-500 bike. “There’s a little bit of everything thing here,” he added.

At any given time there are about 150 to as many as 250 motorcycles to see, some on loan and some Kaplan owns.

“We want to be the center of the motorcycle universe in the New England region and right here in Rockville,” he said. Ken’s son, Ken, Jr. added, “we want this to be the next motorcycle Mecca.” Both Kaplans are hopeful visitors come out to see the collection. “I get great joy from sharing this place and seeing people’s eyes light up,” Kaplan, Sr. said.

Kaplan mentioned future plans call for a brew pub and even a drive-in movie (for motorcyclists).

