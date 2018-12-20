× Trump: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at end of February

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.

Trump says on Twitter that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.

Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy tweeted that Mattis was “quitting.”

A Secretary of Defense quitting over a public disagreement with a President whose foreign policy he believes has gone off the rails is a national security crisis. No way around it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 20, 2018

Check back for more on this breaking story.