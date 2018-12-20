Trump: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at end of February

ARLINGTON, VA - AUGUST 28: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks to members of the press before a press briefing at the Pentagon August 28, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Mattis held the briefing with Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.
Trump says on Twitter that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.
Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy tweeted that Mattis was “quitting.”
