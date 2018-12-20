Gov. Malloy’s portrait unveiled at museum of Connecticut History

HARTFORD — The official portrait of Connecticut’s 87th governor, Dannel Malloy, was unveiled at the Museum of Connecticut History Thursday.

Malloy’s family, friends, and administration attended the ceremony, honoring the governor in his final days in office. Governor-elect Ned Lamont is scheduled to be inaugurated January 9.

Commissioning a portrait of each outgoing governor as that person is completing his or her duties in office is a longstanding tradition in Connecticut that dates back to the early 1800s, according to Malloy’s office.

Connecticut artist Chris Zhang painted the portrait.

In addition to several family photos in the background of Malloy’s office, the painting has several hidden messages. The governor wears a green bracelet which represents the 26 lives lost in the Sandy Hook Tragedy.

Beside the American and Connecticut flags is the LGBTQ pride flag. Gov. Malloy was a champion of LGBTQ rights.

Connecticut’s defense industry is represented by three models in the background. A model CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, which is made by Sikorsky; a model submarine, representing Naval Submarine Base New London; and a model Pratt & Whitney jet engine.

The lantern on his desk is the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award the governor received in 2016.

There are also books from Boston College, which is Malloy’s alma mater. Malloy will hold a teaching position at Boston College when he leaves office.