Holiday donations down overall in Connecticut this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- As the holiday season reaches crunch time, many organizations across the state are worried that they might not be able meet the demand for those who are in need.

“We've been struggling this year,” says Major Roger Duperee, from The Salvation Army-Southern New England Division.

The Salvation Army is known for their generosity throughout the year, from operating shelters to providing Christmas gifts to families in need. This year monetary and toy donations are down in Connecticut.

“The dynamics of collecting money at a store has changed over the years. Fewer people are walking with cash in their hands and so when they leave the store there is no cash to put in the kettle,” says Major Duperee.

The Salvation Army believes donations might be scarce for them this year due to fewer volunteers signing up to work the kettle stands.

The Connecticut Salvation Army is still $800,000 shy of this year's fundraising goal, and unfortunately they're not the only ones feeling the pressure this holiday season.

Foodshare of CT helps feed thousands of hungry Tolland and Hartford County residents who can't afford regular meals. Although they're also experiencing fewer donations, they're still holding out hope that generosity will win in the end and help them meet their target budget.

“We’ve already brought in a couple hundred thousand dollars in December and we’re not even halfway towards our goal that we're going to need by the end of December,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare.

As 2018 draws to a close, both organizations are staying hopeful that people can dig a little deeper into their pockets and donate to someone less fortunate.

“This is the time that people can make miracles happen, and we look to the people of Connecticut," said Major Duperee. "They’ve been so gracious and generous in the past.”