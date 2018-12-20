Holiday travel in full swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are traveling for the holidays and heading out today, be prepared!

Today is projected to be the worst day for travel this holiday season.

More than one-third of Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. According to AAA, nearly 102 million people will hit the road this year up 4.4% from a year ago.

If your plans take you through New York City tonight, between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM is expected to be the busiest of the holiday season. Experts say this is when there will be the greatest amount of congestion in that area.

A big reason for the uptick in travel by car is gas prices, which are some of the lowest they’ve been in two years. Regular unleaded in Connecticut is about $2.69 a gallon while the national average is about $2.36 a gallon, according to AAA.

If your plans call for air travel, you are not alone by any stretch. Airports like Bradley international will swell beginning today as the TSA says nearly 46000,000 people will take to the skies this holiday season which is the highest in 15 years.

Experts also say train stations in bus depot’s will be busy as well. Bottom line if you’re traveling this holiday season, pack your patience and be careful.